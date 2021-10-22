International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.43

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 20662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 322,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

