Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 4.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.62. 736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

