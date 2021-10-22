Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $583.48. 10,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.