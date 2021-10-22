Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 145,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

