Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Position Reduced by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,438,000.

RHS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

