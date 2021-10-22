Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE NVTA opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $2,030,651. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Invitae by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invitae by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 20,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 968.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

