ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 27th (NYSE:IACC)

ION Acquisition Corp 3’s (NYSE:IACC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 27th. ION Acquisition Corp 3 had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ION Acquisition Corp 3’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of IACC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

