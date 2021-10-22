IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,077 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $115,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average of $242.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.