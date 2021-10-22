IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.86. 14,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

