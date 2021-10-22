IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.
Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.86. 14,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.01.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
