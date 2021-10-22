Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 49.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $41.23 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -412.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

