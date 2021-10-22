iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $80.92. Approximately 2,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

