iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,034,000.

IEI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.83. 13,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,131. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.81 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

