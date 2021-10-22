iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Up 0%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.27 and last traded at $129.16. 595,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,049,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.75.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.