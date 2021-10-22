iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

