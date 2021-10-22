iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,597. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

