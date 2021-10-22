iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Holdings Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,509 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

