iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 620,435 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

