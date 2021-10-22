iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.61. 13,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,627. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

