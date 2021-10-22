ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.25.

ITMPF stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

