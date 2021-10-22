Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $46.00. 876,929 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.