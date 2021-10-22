Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

