Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,994 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.41% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,488. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

