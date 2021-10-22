Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $76.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Snap has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,185,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

