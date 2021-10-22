Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,468 shares of company stock worth $13,812,734. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.