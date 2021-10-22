Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

