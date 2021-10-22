Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR JEN opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a one year high of €32.46 ($38.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.