John Feliks Burzynski Buys 5,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,302,900.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

OSK opened at C$2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$940.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

