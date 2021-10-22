Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.77-9.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.75.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

