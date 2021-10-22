JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 753

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

LON RMV opened at GBX 711.40 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 658.06. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

