JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after acquiring an additional 498,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,126,802 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

