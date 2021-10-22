JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 160,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

