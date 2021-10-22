JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.
NYSE:ST opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 160,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.