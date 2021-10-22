JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Papa John’s International worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

