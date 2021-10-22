JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,877 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Colfax by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 343,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 168,884 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,114,000 after buying an additional 77,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,114,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Colfax by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period.

Colfax stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

