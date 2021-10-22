JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Fluor worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

