Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 20,700 Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

