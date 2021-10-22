Jump Financial LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

