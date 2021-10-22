Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCBP opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

