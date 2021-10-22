Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JET. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 5,903 ($77.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,392 ($122.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,538.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

