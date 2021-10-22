Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

