Kangal (KANGAL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Kangal has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,889.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Kangal Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

