Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CEO Sells $1,415,864.10 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $305.56. 15,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.