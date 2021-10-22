Kava (KAVA) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $526.02 million and approximately $126.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00009461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.16 or 0.00444359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 148,325,644 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.