Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $254.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $254.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $234.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

