Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

