KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in KB Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 908,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.