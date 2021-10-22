Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.41 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83), with a volume of 12,603 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £489.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Carvill bought 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

