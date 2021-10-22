Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.