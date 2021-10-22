Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 36 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 36 price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

