Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €830.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €830.00 ($976.47) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

KER stock opened at €643.60 ($757.18) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €671.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

