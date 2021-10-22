KeyCorp Boosts Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRY. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $795.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

